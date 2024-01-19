Left Menu

Odisha: Headmaster arrested for raping minor girl students, say police

A 45-year-old headmaster of a private school in Odishas Kendrapara district was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two minor girls, police said.The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the two girl students on January 16 in the school.

Odisha: Headmaster arrested for raping minor girl students, say police
A 45-year-old headmaster of a private school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two minor girls, police said.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the two girl students on January 16 in the school. Both the 13-year-old girls are students of class 7, police said.

The incident came to light when the girls refused to go to school, prompting their parents to inquire about the reason for their decision. After being pressured by their parents, both girls confided in them about the sequence of sexual torture inflicted upon them by the accused teacher, police added.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (f), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section- 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, said Ajaya Kumar Jena, inspector, Rajnagar police station.

