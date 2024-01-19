Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Jamia Millia Islamia, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:48 IST
Ram temple consecration: Jamia Millia Islamia, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

According to official notifications released by these universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday.

However, all pre-scheduled examinations and meetings in Jamia will be held as usual.

The interviews/selection committees/examination practicals scheduled for the day in Delhi University shall also continue according to the schedule already notified by the faculty department concerned, read the DU notification.

''The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Government of India vide Office Memorandum F.No 12/7/2023 JCA government of India has approved that the university and its maintained institutions/centres/offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya,'' the notification by JMI said.

A similar notification was issued by the Delhi University uploaded on its website.

All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024