Hindu Sena deface Delhi's Babar Road signage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed.

Activists of the outfit pasted a poster with Ayodhya Marg written on it. An official of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.

