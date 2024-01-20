Left Menu

Over 1.3 lakh school students associated with Yamuna cleaning campaign in last two years: Delhi Jal Board

Between March 2022 and December 2023, Yamuna Ki Pathshala programme was organised in 572 Delhi schools, a statement from the DJB said.The DJB successfully connected with 7,920 students through the Yamuna Ki Pathshala programme in December 2023 alone, the statement added.All four partner NGOs of the Delhi Jal Board are playing important roles in Yamuna Ki Pathshala under Yamuna Action Plan-III.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:10 IST
Over 1.3 lakh school students associated with Yamuna cleaning campaign in last two years: Delhi Jal Board
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1.3 lakh school students have been associated with the Yamuna cleaning campaign in the last two years under the Delhi government's 'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' campaign, officials said on Saturday.

'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' is a special programme of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its partner NGOs where the school students are made aware of Yamuna and its health through activities like street plays and essay and painting competitions.

The DJB began this programme in 2022.

''The Delhi Jal Board is increasing participation of people in the Yamuna cleaning campaign. So far, a total of 1,37,280 school students have been connected with the campaign. Between March 2022 and December 2023, 'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' programme was organised in 572 Delhi schools,'' a statement from the DJB said.

The DJB successfully connected with 7,920 students through the 'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' programme in December 2023 alone, the statement added.

''All four partner NGOs of the Delhi Jal Board are playing important roles in 'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' under Yamuna Action Plan-III. Partner NGO Haryali Center for Rural Development has been successful in organising Yamuna Ki Pathshala in 173 schools, Ganga Devi Educational Society in 160, Rural Education and Welfare Society in 137 and Social Network India in 102 schools,'' the DJB said.

Under Yamuna Action Plan-III, the Delhi Jal Board has an objective of selecting 1,200 schools and making the school children aware about the conservation of the Yamuna river.

The 'Yamuna Ki Pathshala' programme is meant for the students attending class 6 to 8 in both the government and the private schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024