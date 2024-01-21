Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:25 IST
Noida: Public holiday in govt offices, schools on Monday
Monday will be observed as a public holiday at all government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official order.

The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

''In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,'' Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.

Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments like educational institutions will observe a day off on Monday.

''However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to take a decision on their own,'' he said.

The district magistrate said the sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Monday in compliance with the state government's order made recently.

He added that the sale of meat would also be restricted during the day.

