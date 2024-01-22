Left Menu

Mumbai Marathon: 74-year-old participant among 2 dead; 22 hospitalised

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:31 IST
Mumbai Marathon: 74-year-old participant among 2 dead; 22 hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon held here, a police official said.

According to the official, 22 persons who took part in the running event held on Sunday were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.

The deceased have been identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.

Banerjee, a seasoned full marathoner and software engineer, collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction. Bora collapsed on the road near a petrol pump close to a popular pizza joint opposite the Marine Drive, the official added.

Ethiopian runners expectedly dominated the Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's and women's titles respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024