Relatives of Israeli hostages storm parliament committee meeting to demand action on captives

Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza stormed into a Finance Committee meeting at Israel's parliament on Monday, yelling "you won't sit here while they are dying there!" On Sunday night, family members set up a protest tent in Jerusalem and vowed to stay there until the government reaches a deal to free some hostages.

The relatives of hostages have accelerated their protests in recent days, demanding the government do more to get their loved ones released.

