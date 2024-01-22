Relatives of Israeli hostages storm parliament committee meeting to demand action on captives
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza stormed into a Finance Committee meeting at Israel's parliament on Monday, yelling "you won't sit here while they are dying there!" On Sunday night, family members set up a protest tent in Jerusalem and vowed to stay there until the government reaches a deal to free some hostages.
The relatives of hostages have accelerated their protests in recent days, demanding the government do more to get their loved ones released.
