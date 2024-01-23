Sweden Paves the Path: Dr R Zimlichman Reveals 70% Reduction in Deaths Compared to Cigarettes through Harm Reduction Solutions

In a groundbreaking webinar, renowned experts challenged the status quo of tobacco control and explored the potential of harm reduction as a powerful new tool in the fight against smoking-related deaths.

The webinar, titled 'From Toxins to Alternatives: Revolutionizing Tobacco Control,' brought together leading national and international cardiologists, physicians, and public health advocates to discuss the latest evidence and innovative strategies for tackling one of the world's most pressing health challenges. Professor R Zimlichman, Director of the Brunner Institute for Cardiovascular Research at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel, set the stage for the discussion by highlighting the limitations of traditional quit-or-die approaches. ''We know stopping smoking is ideal, but the reality is that millions struggle to quit. Harm reduction offers a pragmatic and potentially life-saving alternative.'' Pointing to the remarkable success of Sweden, Professor Zimlichman further deliberated, saying, ''In Sweden switching to smokeless alternatives like snus has led to a 70% reduction in smoking-related deaths compared to neighbouring countries.'' Adding further, Professor Zimlichman stated, ''Our commitment to healthcare should extend beyond eliminating harm. Harm reduction is a pragmatic approach that acknowledges the limitations of complete cessation and aims to significantly decrease the damage caused by smoking. The evidence from countries like Sweden, Japan, and the UK is compelling. Embracing harm reduction strategies, such as switching to alternative nicotine delivery systems, has led to a remarkable decline in mortality rates and improved public health outcomes. The world needs standardized harm reduction devices chosen by governments for their safety and efficacy. Delay in implementing harm reduction measures costs millions of lives worldwide.'' Dr. M Wali, Padma Shri Awardee, Past Physician to Indian Presidents, and Senior Consultant, Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, ''Addiction is an inability to stop a substance. Harm reduction strategies are paramount. Educating people about the dangers of smoking and providing alternatives with proper counselling is essential. Our pursuit extends to educating people about the perils of smoking, offering alternatives, and providing robust counselling. The essence of harm reduction aligns with our Prime Minister's call for a balanced lifestyle, incorporating millets and raw greens. Crucial knowledge about heart health essentials, including blood pressure, ideal weight, exercise, and waist ratio, should be widespread. Smoking inflicts severe damage on arteries, large and small, underscoring the imperative of awareness.'' Dr Wali further added, ''Addressing addiction requires a profound understanding of the psychological drivers behind smoking, with counselling playing a central role in guiding individuals towards healthier choices. A collective focus on behavioural change positions us to significantly reduce the detrimental impact of smoking, steering towards a future of positive health. I appreciate this opportunity and anticipate sustained efforts in building a healthier world.'' Dr Narandra Saini, Former Secretary General of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, ''In the evolving landscape of smoking habits post-2000, we've witnessed a stagnation in change. Mere awareness isn't enough; the medical community must lead behavioural change. Beyond prescribing drugs and suggesting alternatives, counselling is imperative, especially as alternatives may contain nicotine.'' Dr Saini added further, ''Unlike the West's struggle with bans, India, with its ancient tobacco tradition, demands an educational approach. Understanding Sweden's success and tailoring policies are crucial. Addressing tobacco isn't merely medical; it's societal. India needs collaborative efforts for policy formulation, starting at the grassroots. The quest isn't just to quit smoking but to transform behaviours. With tobacco claiming a billion lives, collective action—society, medical community, and NGOs—is our potent weapon for change. Together, we can triumph over this colossal challenge.'' The webinar emphasized the pressing need for comprehensive strategies, including education, counselling, and policy changes, to tackle the global epidemic of smoking-related diseases. As the world grapples with the challenge of reducing the 1 billion smokers worldwide, ACHE remains committed to fostering collaboration and driving impactful change in the realm of public health.

About Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE): The Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment is dedicated to promoting health and well-being across the Asian region through collaborative efforts, education, and advocacy. ACHE strives to empower individuals and communities to make informed choices for a healthier future.

