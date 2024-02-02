Left Menu

Minor abducted, gang-raped and thrown from height in Madhya Pradesh

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths who also threw her down from a height after she raised an alarm in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths who also threw her down from a height after she raised an alarm in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, officials said on Friday. The teen suffered serious injuries due to the fall, he said. The incident took place in Dabra town of the district on January 29 when the girl was on her way to a coaching class. Two youths allegedly abducted her on their motorcycle and later raped her, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said.

When she protested and raised an alarm, the duo threw her down from a height causing grievous injuries on her back. She is admitted to a private hospital, he said.

On a complaint by the girl on Thursday, an FIR (first information report) was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code section 376 D (gang rape), Sharma said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, in a message on social media platform X on Friday, Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath said the incident of abduction and gang rape of a Class 10 student in Gwalior has shamed the state. “Such recurring incidents raise a serious question about the law and order situation in the state,” he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

