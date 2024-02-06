UNESCO partners with TikTok on Safer Internet Day to support media literacy

On Safer Internet Day (6 February) UNESCO partners with TikTok on a digital campaign emphasizing the importance of Media and Information Literacy in creating a safer digital space.

The internet has helped connect billions of people around the world to each other, enhancing access to information, supporting livelihoods and helping educate new generations. Internet users should be aware of threats that the online world can potentially present, for example invasion of privacy, identity theft, spread of mis- and disinformation, offensive images and messages and cyberbullying.

The goal of Safer Internet Day is to empower citizens with skills to use digital technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively thereby minimizing the risks associated with the internet. Through this campaign with TikTok, UNESCO reminds people that the digital world knows no borders, and collective efforts are needed to ensure a safer internet for all.

UNESCO supports the development of Media and Information Literacy and Digital Competencies for all to enable people’s ability to engage critically with information, navigate the online environment safely and fairly and ensure there can be trust in our information ecosystem and in digital technologies. As part of the Safer Internet Day campaign, UNESCO has released a video on its TikTok account providing advice to users on how to fairly behave on social media:

Dos on social media: Monitor and limit your consumption of social media.

Remind yourself the internet is not private.

Report any misconducts on the platforms. Don’ts on social media: Do not let social media consume your time.

Do not become a hater.

Do not share unverified content.