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Arsenal's Road to Glory: Arteta Aims for Silverware

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is optimistic about winning the League Cup final against Manchester City. The team aims to end a six-year trophy drought and continue their strong season, with aspirations for a quadruple. Arteta emphasizes focus and determination ahead of Sunday’s crucial match at Wembley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:34 IST
Arsenal's Road to Glory: Arteta Aims for Silverware

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta exudes optimism as his team prepares for the League Cup final against Manchester City this Sunday. The Gunners, having endured six years without winning silverware, are determined to change the narrative and bring home their first trophy under Arteta since the 2020 FA Cup.

Sitting nine points clear of City in the Premier League standings, Arsenal maintains ambitions of achieving a historic quadruple. With their sights set on more victories, they are also contesting the Champions League and the FA Cup quarter-finals. Arteta highlights the necessity and drive that comes from years of near-misses, propelling them towards their goals.

Looking to overcome past defeats, Arteta, who once assisted Pep Guardiola at City, acknowledges the psychological boost a win could provide. Remaining unfazed by the pressure, he emphasized taking it game by game, focusing solely on performance and building momentum for the club's future objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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