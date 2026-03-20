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Antonio Moyano Stars in Diamond Harbour's Unbeaten Streak

Antonio Moyano's two goals led Diamond Harbour FC to a 2-0 win over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League. The victory put Diamond Harbour at the top with nine points from three consecutive wins. Moyano's performance earned him the Player of the Match honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:34 IST
Antonio Moyano Stars in Diamond Harbour's Unbeaten Streak
  • Country:
  • India

In a dominant display, Antonio Moyano's second-half brace secured a 2-0 win for Diamond Harbour FC against Aizawl FC in their Indian Football League clash on Friday. This victory, marking their third consecutive win, propelled Diamond Harbour to the top of the league standings.

Diamond Harbour dominated possession with a staggering 74%, asserting control from the start. Aizawl FC, content to bide their time, found some rhythm after 20 minutes but struggled to penetrate their opponent's defense.

Moyano broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mistake. His clinical second goal, following a brilliant setup by Bryce Miranda, left Aizawl struggling as Diamond Harbour claimed victory despite a late surge from their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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