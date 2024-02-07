Left Menu

Assam to have two new varsities; bills tabled in Assembly

It will be a teaching, research-oriented, affiliating and semi-residential University.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:54 IST
The Assam government on Wednesday proposed to create two new state-run universities in Sonitpur and Kokrajhar districts.

Introducing two new bills, the government said it has plans to create Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur in Sonitpur district and Kokrajhar University in Kokrajhar.

As per The Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University Bill, 2024, it will be a new institute for ''teaching, residential and affiliating university'' having open and distance learning facilities.

The Kokrajhar University Bill, 2024 said that it will be created by upgrading the existing Kokrajhar Government College. It will be a ''teaching, research-oriented, affiliating and semi-residential University''. An open and distance learning centre will also come up under the varsity.

According to the higher education department, Assam has a total of 22 universities, 14 of which are run by the state government. There are two central and six private varsities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

