President Murmu takes ride in Delhi Metro

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro, officials said. This was the first time Murmu took a ride in the metro after assuming the office of the president. The president, dressed in yellow saree, interacted with school students during her metro ride.

She travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line -- that runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)