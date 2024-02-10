Left Menu

NMC takes action against medical colleges forcing PG students to reside in hostels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:27 IST
NMC takes action against medical colleges forcing PG students to reside in hostels
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical colleges and institutions against compelling post-graduate students to stay in the hostels offered by them and charging hefty amounts for the same.

It said the medical colleges failing to follow the directive may have to face action, such as monetary penalties, reduction of seats and stoppage of admissions.

In a public notice issued on February 8, the commission referred to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, which says: ''It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the PG students to stay in the hostel.'' The NMC said it has received a number of complaints from post-graduate students alleging that medical colleges are compelling them to stay in the hostels offered by them and about the hefty amounts being charged by the institutes on this account.

''All the medical colleges and institutes are directed to take cognisance of the above-mentioned regulation, failing which NMC may take action as per regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023, which includes monetary penalty, reduction of seats, stoppage of admission etc.,'' the notice stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024