NMIMS Navi Mumbai Students Pledge for Self-Transformation, Ethical Conduct, and Meaningful Service to the Nation

In an innovative initiative, NMIMS Navi Mumbai students got together to take pledge voluntarily on Republic Day. They committed themselves to ethical conduct, personal transformation, and responsible citizenship behaviour. According to them, this pledge represents a big step toward cultivating a positive mindset and instilling a sense of duty and responsibility for themselves and the nation. It also lays a strong emphasis on ownership and dedication to building a responsible academic environment.

Led by the Student Council (STUCO) members, the pledge focused on the commitment to maintaining NMIMS Navi Mumbai as an Unfair Means (UFM)-free campus and to maintain Academic Integrity. Students actively engaged in upholding discipline and ethical conduct as outlined in the Student Resource Book (SRB) and fervently participated in this initiative to raise awareness of a value-based learning environment. They also took a pledge for personal development, continuous learning and making meaningful contributions to organisations, the nation and society at large.

The event, which marked the solemn occasion of the 75th Republic Day, was triggered by the rising cases of unfair practices by many students at different universities and institutions across the country. In this scenario, it was a welcome effort by students of NMIMS Navi Mumbai to continue maintaining the institution's position as an Unfair Means-Free institution.

When asked about their vision of the future of India, the students expressed their dream to see a nation defined by inclusivity, sustainable growth, social justice and devoid of corruption. ''We want to witness our country as a leader in the education sector in the world, with strong environmental stewardship and gender equality,'' they echoed in unison.

Speaking about their pioneering concept, the students said they wished to contribute to the nation through community projects, awareness initiatives and advocating for positive change.

The ambience at the institution, as the enthusiastic students took the pledge, was charged with a sense of purpose. Director of NMIMS Navi Mumbai campus, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, the Faculty In-Charge (Student Council), Prof. Prashant Barsing and all faculty members played a big role by participating actively and encouraging the students in this noble endeavour.

The students of the campus wish to extend such unique initiatives in future events too. The momentous days will again witness similar socially responsible events to reaffirm their dedication to the interest of society and the nation.

Speaking about this historic event, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya said, ''It was heart-warming to see our students leading and driving this unique Initiative wherein they took voluntary pledges to commit themselves to continuous learning & transformation, ethical conduct, be responsible citizens of India. It was a proud moment for all of us at NMIMS Navi Mumbai. It is commendable to observe this unique initiative of students as positive news coming from one corner of the country, especially at a time when we hear news about unethical conduct and malpractices of the students at many universities and institutes. Peer positive counselling (not peer- pressure) is a strong mechanism for spreading and encouraging positive vibes and positive thoughts. The students have given us new hope. I can say that our nation is in safe hands. Value-based education is a potent soft power of any nation for the transformation of its citizens for long-term benefits.'' About NMIMS Navi Mumbai: The SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus is in a natural scenic serene environment which provides an ideal atmosphere for pursuing higher education programs in management and other disciplines away from the noise and pollution of a metro city. SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus provides an idyllic environment to engage in learning and the unique distinction of gaining ringside insight into metropolitan corporate dynamics against a budding and emerging business hub.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/

