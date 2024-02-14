Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-02-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 00:26 IST
UP STF recognized as an outstanding law enforcement agency for its expertise in tackling cyber crimes
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been awarded for ''Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement'' by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and IIT-Kanpur's AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The Odisha Police and the department of Information Technology and Electronics of the West Bengal government were both honoured with the award for excellence in ''cyber initiative'', according to an official statement issued by the FCRF.

The Uttar Pradesh STF, tasked with tackling organised crime, has been recognised for its ''pioneering efforts in combatting cybercrime'', the statement said.

''The Award for Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement was presented to the STF, UP Police, in acknowledgment of their relentless efforts in combating organised crime, technical frauds and scams,'' it added.

''STF Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of utilising technology for effective policing and crime control, demonstrating a proactive approach towards tackling cyber threats,'' the statement said.

The awards were conferred during the FutureCrime Summit 2024 that was held last week in Delhi on the recipients for outstanding achievements across various domains related to cybercrime, forensics, investigation, policing and awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

