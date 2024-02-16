Left Menu

The centuries-old Japan-India relationship will be among the top three economic partnerships for both countries: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

Indian polity is boisterous and diverse, complementing Japans serenity. Mrs. Kirloskar also stated that the next three decades would see the rise of a new India and a contemporary Japan the centuries-old Japan-India relationship will be among the top three economic partnerships for both countries.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:32 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16: The Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC), an Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore Centre of Excellence celebrated its 6th Foundation Day. Mrs Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Limited, delivered the keynote address at the event. ​ In her address, Mrs Kirloskar said, "India and Japan are societies that have a lot in common and some synergistic differences. We are both Eastern, spiritually vital cultures. We have both progressed over the past seven decades, one recovering from colonialism and the other from the devastation of World War II. At the same time, we have differences that are complementary to each other. India is a young, diverse country with a demographic dividend to reap, while Japan's mature society is wise and stable. India's growing strength in new-age technologies complements Japan's leadership in automotive and electronics. Indian polity is boisterous and diverse, complementing Japan's serenity." Mrs. Kirloskar also stated that the next three decades would see the rise of a new India and a contemporary Japan; the centuries-old Japan-India relationship will be among the top three economic partnerships for both countries. "To accelerate and sustain partnerships and exchanges with the Japanese, in my experience, there are four values that are important: Build Trust, Institutionalize Respect, Humility, and Patience," she expressed.

The MIJSC focuses on promoting mutual understanding and collaboration between India and Japan. Through research, teaching, and policy outreach efforts, the centre aims to facilitate collaborative initiatives among academia, industry, and government agencies of both countries to work on areas of mutual interest.

