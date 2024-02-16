JEE aspirant from Jharkhand dies after suddenly falling ill in PG room; family demands impartial probe

A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from Jharkhand was brought dead to a city hospital after he suddenly fell ill while chatting with friends at his paying guest accommodation, police on Friday said. The 18-year-old boy, a student of class 12, appeared in the JEE-Mains exam held recently and scored good marks, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh said.

Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was chatting with his friends in their room at the paying guest accommodation facility here late Thursday night when he fell ill, the police officer said. The friends made him rest for a bit and called his family members but when his condition worsened, they called an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

According to DSP Singh, the boy was reportedly not suffering from any major disease, however, he had a cold and cough. An autopsy was underway at the city's MBS hospital and the report was awaited, he said. The DSP said that the boy's father, who reached Kota on Friday morning, requested for delay in the post-mortem until the other members of his family arrive.

The exact reason of the death would be clear only after the autopsy report, he added.

Speaking to the media outside the mortuary on Friday afternoon, the boy's father Rajiv Ranjan Roy said that his son was a brilliant student and qualified the recent JEE-Mains exam with 98 percentile, and was sure of admission in IIT Mumbai. The boy's father said that his son never suffered from any disease and he would speak to him daily. He added that he, however, didn't speak to his son on Thursday.

The boy's father said that his son would some times speak of pressure of studies in the coaching institute but he was very strong and could never commit suicide.

He added that he demanded an impartial investigation to ascertain the actual cause of his son' death.

The boy's father said that his son was in Kota for two years and was promoted to the upper batch for outstanding performance in his test in the coaching institute in class 11.

