Kerala school witnesses protest over suicide of student

A government aided school in this coastal district witnessed a major protest on Monday over the suicide of a class 7 student who was found hanging in his home three days ago.

The deceased's family alleged that the boy took the extreme step on Thursday after being subjected to physical and mental torture by some teachers in the school.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI (M), today took out a protest march to the school demanding that the management take action against the accused teachers.

Tension prevailed in the area for some time as the activists indulged in a scuffle with the police personnel who blocked them at the school gate.

Later, they squatted on the road and raised slogans demanding speedy action in this regard.

The relatives alleged that 13-year-old Prajith, a native of Kattoor here, was found depressed when he came home from the school on Thursday.

Later, he was found hanging in the room by his brother.

Quoting some of his friends, the family said the boy was harassed by certain teachers on the day over some trivial issue. They also lodged a complaint with the CM, higher officials of the education department and the local police seeking action against the accused teachers.

A police officer said a case of unnatural death was registered.

''An investigation is going on into the other charges raised by the family,'' he said.

The relatives and local people took out a procession carrying the urn with the ashes of the boy, through a road near the school as a mark of protest.

