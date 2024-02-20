Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:13 IST
CM Jagan Reddy joins PM Modi online for inauguration of educational institutions' buildings
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday participated in an online programme during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated permanent buildings for a string of prestigious educational institutions located in the state.

During the online event, the prime minister inaugurated the permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Management at Visakhapatnam (IIM-Vizag), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati.

Permanent buildings of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) in Kurnool and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Sri City were also inaugurated by Modi.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the programme virtually from the camp office here," an official press release said.

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy also participated in the online programme.

