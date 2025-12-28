Left Menu

Narendra Modi: Transformational Leadership Inspires a Confident Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to eliminate the inferiority complex among Indians and instill self-confidence. Modi's leadership has been recognized internationally, with 29 countries conferring their highest civilian honors on him. Despite a humble background, Modi has led significant national achievements.

Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister has been marked by transformative successes, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah highlighted Modi's achievement in removing the inferiority complex from Indians and replacing it with self-assurance.

Underlining Modi's global recognition, Shah noted that 29 countries have bestowed their highest civilian honors on him. This acclaim underscores Modi's exceptional leadership capabilities in addressing complex challenges effectively.

Shah emphasized that Modi's commitment to poverty alleviation and national progress, despite personal hardships, has positioned him as a pivotal figure in modern India. His policies have resulted in substantial socio-economic advancements, benefiting millions nationwide.

