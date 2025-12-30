Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Game-Changing Rajasthan Oil Refinery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery project at Pachpadra in January, according to an announcement by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel.

The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project is a strategic joint venture between HPCL and the Rajasthan government, featuring a massive 9 million metric ton per annum integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

The project is anticipated to considerably boost Rajasthan's economic condition, marking a major milestone in the region's industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)