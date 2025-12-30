Left Menu

Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Game-Changing Rajasthan Oil Refinery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery project in January. This 9 million metric ton per annum complex is a collaborative venture between HPCL and the Rajasthan government. The project is expected to significantly enhance the region's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:26 IST
Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Game-Changing Rajasthan Oil Refinery
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery project at Pachpadra in January, according to an announcement by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel.

The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project is a strategic joint venture between HPCL and the Rajasthan government, featuring a massive 9 million metric ton per annum integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

The project is anticipated to considerably boost Rajasthan's economic condition, marking a major milestone in the region's industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

 Global
2
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
3
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
4
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025