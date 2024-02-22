Left Menu

Reservation of Assembly seats for STs: Delegation under Goa CM to meet Shah

A delegation under Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the issue of reservation in the state Assembly for Scheduled Tribes, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said.Speaking to PTI, he said the delegation will also have state minister Govind Gaude, MLA Anthony Vaz besides ST representatives.Earlier, on February 18, a delegation from the state had met Shah on the issue.No seat in the 40-member Assembly is reserved for STs, who have been demanding that at least four seats be earmarked for them.

Reservation of Assembly seats for STs: Delegation under Goa CM to meet Shah
