This has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region, especially in Meghalaya, as we move closer to realise the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of a Swastha Bharat healthy India, Sonowal said.This new brigade of physicians, armed with evidence-based formulations of Ayush system of medicine, will help people to avail benefits, he said.They are closer to our age-old home remedies prevalent among local societies for thousands of years, but now with a wider array scientifically proven patient care solutions to treat as many diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:27 IST
Govt has made investment of Rs 145 cr to scale up capacity at NEIAH last year: Sonowal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
The Union government remains committed to build the capacity of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) so that it becomes ''a cradle of top human resource institution of Ayush in the country'', Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

In last one year, the government has made an investment of more than Rs 145 crores to scale up capacity at NEIAH, he said.

Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ayush on Friday launched multiple projects to scale up capacity at the NEIAH at its campus in Mawdiangdiang.

The Ayush Minister inaugurated a guest house at the campus and laid the foundation stones for the institute's administrative building, pharmacy building among other things. ''With the scaling up of capacity at NEIAH, we have a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate and build on strengths as we strive to establish proof for each formulation of traditional medicine with scientific evidence. It is a moment of great realisation that the institute has already trained nearly one thousand experts in Ayurveda and Homoeopathy put together,'' Sonowal said. ''This has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region, especially in Meghalaya, as we move closer to realise the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of a 'Swastha Bharat' (healthy India),'' Sonowal said.

This new brigade of physicians, ''armed with evidence-based formulations of Ayush system of medicine'', will help people to avail benefits, he said.

''They are closer to our age-old home remedies prevalent among local societies for thousands of years, but now with a wider array scientifically proven patient care solutions to treat as many diseases. Heal in India, healed by India is the objective of resurgent movement of Ayush.

''In last one year, the government has made an investment of more than Rs 145 crores to scale up capacity at NEIAH. The total project outlay for capacity expansion at NEIAH is Rs 217.02 crore,'' the minister added.

Sonowal also announced that Periperal OPD services will be started at Smit, East Khasi Hills district which will potentially be accessed by 40,000 people living in 20 villages.

The minister also informed that NEIAH has started Swarnabindu Prashan Sanskar (Ayurvedic Immunno Modulation in Children) at its Ayurveda hospital.

This government programme aims to help patients with Ayurvedic solutions to treat Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) among tribal females between 18 and 45 years in Mawpat and Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills district of under the Ayurswasthya Yojana.

The NEIAH has been particularly helping patients with interventions like 'Panchakarma', 'Ksharasutra', 'Uttarabasti' and yoga to improve their quality of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

