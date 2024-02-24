Indian Institute of Astrophysics to celebrate National Science Day as ‘IIA Open Day’

The first year that Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru threw open its doors to the public, it saw almost 4,000 people come to its campus trying to understand more about astronomical sciences. This year's open day, being held on February 25, hoped the faculty members, will bring in more people.

"We have been hosting schools and colleges as part of our outreach programmes and to celebrate National Science Day for a long time now. But it is only last year that we decided to invite people from all walks of life over to our premises on National Science Day to learn about our Universe and interact with our scientists," said Annapurni Subramaniam, director of IIA, to PTI. Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, head of SCOPE (Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education) section, IIA, believes it is time science takes over public space. "In the public space of cities, we always have art, music and dance. The one major human endeavour that is almost never found in the public space or public arena is science. I think that is a huge lack and these kinds of open days or exhibitions of science etcetera fill that gap and bring science into the public sphere," added Ramanujam.

This year, IIA has planned a series of events for the open day, including showcasing of its research in astrophysics and its many observatories through models, demonstrations and posters. There will also be experiments on the physics of optics, using lasers, viewing of sunspots and a demonstration of a tethered helium balloon, added Ramanujam.

The idea behind events such as these is to encourage people to cultivate scientific temperament and logical thinking, said Biman Nath, professor at Raman Research Institute, who will be reading out from his book, 'Solar System in Verse' during the open day. "The illustrated book is about the solar system. It is an attempt to encourage people, especially children, to ask questions about our universe. It is technically for the age group of 8-18, but even adults will find it useful. I have highlighted unsolved questions of science, something, I am hoping, that will prod the imaginations of the people and make them think," said Nath. Last year, said Ramanujam, a lot of children, especially primary and middle school students, really loved the laser optics show in the laboratory. "We've been getting a lot of school visits since then. That is good because then we can promote astronomy in the schools and colleges," added Ramanujam.

Both Nath and Ramanujam said there has been a spike in the recent years in the interest shown for astronomical sciences. Ramanujam said for their open day last year groups of people had come by overnight train from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. "I think about 80 people from Kerala, a similar number from Tamil Nadu and some from Telangana came as well as from other towns and cities of Karnataka, including north Karnataka," said Ramanujam.

Nath said the ISRO missions to space have certainly helped in popularising astronomical sciences. Ramanujam pointed out there's always been fascination for astronomy among children anyway around the world, including India, thanks to the information put out by agencies like NASA. This has been kindled even more with the access to knowledge about regional advances in astronomical sciences, he added.

''For example, this week almost every research institution, including astronomy institutions, in Bengaluru and other cities like Pune and Mumbai are having open days. They attract thousands of people. The fact that people can now access astronomy knowledge in their own cities is the second biggest reason for the rising popularity of astronomical sciences," added Ramanujam. EOM/

