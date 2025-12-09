Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Virtual Diplomacy: A New Era in Communication

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent European trip saw an innovative communication method as he opted for a group chat to converse with reporters. During flights, he used WhatsApp to relay messages, discussing critical issues like territorial negotiations. This novel approach highlights his commitment to adaptive real-time communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:37 IST
Zelenskyy's Virtual Diplomacy: A New Era in Communication
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a groundbreaking move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bypassed the traditional press conference during his brief 36-hour European tour, opting instead for modern-day technology.

Over flights between London and Brussels, he engaged with journalists through WhatsApp audio messages, a rare method for world leaders. Speaking against the backdrop of aircraft noise, his resolve was unyielding: Ukraine must not concede territory amid ongoing negotiations.

Zelenskyy's innovative communication method underscores his real-time engagement strategy to bolster support across Europe, reiterating his stance amid complex diplomatic dynamics involving Ukraine, Russia, and Western allies.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025