Zelenskyy's Virtual Diplomacy: A New Era in Communication

In a groundbreaking move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bypassed the traditional press conference during his brief 36-hour European tour, opting instead for modern-day technology.

Over flights between London and Brussels, he engaged with journalists through WhatsApp audio messages, a rare method for world leaders. Speaking against the backdrop of aircraft noise, his resolve was unyielding: Ukraine must not concede territory amid ongoing negotiations.

Zelenskyy's innovative communication method underscores his real-time engagement strategy to bolster support across Europe, reiterating his stance amid complex diplomatic dynamics involving Ukraine, Russia, and Western allies.