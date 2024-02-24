Left Menu

Survey finds 537 undernourished children in Raigad district

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:38 IST
Survey finds 537 undernourished children in Raigad district
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 537 undernourished children were found in Maharashtra's Raigad district in a recent survey of government-run pre-primary schools, a senior official said on Saturday.

The survey, carried out by the health department and tribal welfare department, covered 3,098 `Anganwadi' schools across 15 talukas of the district, said Dr Bharat Bastewad, CEO of Raigad Zilla Parishad in a release here.

The district shares border with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Of the 537, as many as 88 children were found in the ''high range'' of undernourishment, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024