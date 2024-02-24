Bhum Chu festival celebrated at Tashiding monastery

The annual Bhum Chu or sacred water festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm at Tashiding monastery in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Saturday.

According to official sources, more than 20,000 devotees from across the state and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and other places visited the monastery.

The holy ceremony was held under the supervision of Khenchen Lha Tshering Rinpoche of Tashiding Monastery accompanied by Ven Sonam Lama minister-cum-Sanga MLA, Bhumchu Celebration Committee and devotees from different places.

The Bhum Chu, a sacred vase containing the sacred water was opened at 1:30 am this morning after seven days of special prayers by monks of Tashiding monastery and other monasteries as well.

Three cups of water were taken from it. The first cup was for the royal family, the second for the lamas and the third was distributed among the pilgrims on the day of the full moon.

Addressing the gathering Sonam Lama thanked the monks and the organising committee for their active participation and for successfully conducting the Bhum Chu festival 2024.

He said the state government will positively come forward to help the monastery and grant special grants for holding the Bhum Chu festival every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)