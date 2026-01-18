Left Menu

Tourist Smoking Sparks Fire Near Strategic Sikkim Border Point

A fire broke out at Thambi View Point near the strategic Nathula Pass on the Indo-China border, likely caused by careless smoking. Prompt response from Army personnel and firefighting teams contained the blaze quickly, preventing damage to nearby installations. No casualties occurred, and the area was declared safe.

Tourist Smoking Sparks Fire Near Strategic Sikkim Border Point
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire ignited on Sunday at Thambi View Point near Nathula Pass along the Indo-China border in Sikkim's Gangtok district, raising alarms due to the area's strategic sensitivity, police reported.

Preliminary findings suggest the blaze, located close to an Indian Army base near the zero line, may have resulted from negligent smoking by tourists frequenting the popular viewpoint.

The swift actions of alert Army personnel, local authorities, and firefighting teams from Rhenock and Gangtok ensured that the fire was brought under control without incident. The fire was successfully extinguished, preventing any damage or casualties, with the area declared safe by 6 pm.

