Don't Compromise with your Career, Apply Personal Loan for Education and Fulfil your Dreams!

Getting a quality education at a reputable educational institute is the best way to steer your career in the right direction. However, the higher education costs in India and abroad are skyrocketing each year. Since many people cannot afford to pay these fees, they opt to apply for an online Personal Loan to cover the costs. Apart from the tuition fees and other basic charges, these loans can also cover additional expenses like lodging costs, hostel fees, study material and equipment, and other day-to-day expenses. 100% digital application procedures to become easily accessible for aspiring applicants.

Let’s look at the details of these loans and how they help fulfil people’s career dreams.

Reasons to Apply for a Personal Loan for Education

Personal Loans are useful credit facilities that do not require the applicant to pledge any collateral as security. Borrowers may use them for any purpose, including expenses related to travel, coaching, lodging, study material, etc. Unlike regular education loans, borrowers may borrow Personal Loans for their family members' education costs. Thanks to their easy eligibility criteria, they are also extremely easy to obtain.

The quick and hassle-free digital application and approval procedures for these loans ensure they cover most of the education-related expenses. The process is 100% paperless, allowing instant approval online.

Features and Benefits of a Personal Loan for Education

Let’s look at the features and benefits of online Personal Loan for education:

High-Value Loans: Personal Loans provide cash loans of up to Rs 3 Lakh almost instantly through a 100% digital and paperless process.

Affordable Finance: Personal Loans are available at reasonable interest rates, making repayment easier.

Flexible EMIs: Borrowers can choose a tenure of up to 36 months according to their affordability and convenience.

Instant Approval: The application process is completely digital and paperless, allowing lenders to evaluate eligibility in minutes and approve loans instantly.

Best for Emergency Funds: Since these loans have no end-use restrictions, they provide instant funding support for emergencies when studying abroad.

Since these loans have no end-use restrictions, they provide instant funding support for emergencies when studying abroad. Minimal Documentation Needs: Only a few documents are necessary to obtain these loans. Identity, income, and address proofs are sufficient to get quick funds.

Eligibility Criteria for an Online Personal Loan for Education

Those planning to finance their higher education with a Personal Loan must fulfil the following eligibility conditions:

Age: The applicant should be aged 21 to 58 years.

The applicant should be aged 21 to 58 years. Citizenship: The applicant should be a citizen of India.

The applicant should be a citizen of India. Work Experience: Minimum six months for salaried and two years for self-employed loan applicants.

Minimum six months for salaried and two years for self-employed loan applicants. Monthly Salary: At least Rs 15,000 per month.

Documentation Requirements for a Personal Loan for Education

Hero FinCorp's online Personal Loan application procedure is 100% digital and paperless and does not require branch visits. Applicants can quickly scan and upload the necessary documents online to apply. The documentation requirements include the following:

Duly filled application form

Coloured passport-sized photograph

Identity proof: driving licence, passport, PAN card, Aadhaar card

Address proof: driving license, passport, Aadhaar card, ration card, utility bill

For salaried employees:

Address proof, like maintenance bills, utility bills, property documents, or rent agreements

Income proof, like the last six months' salary slips, the previous six months' salary account statement, Form 16 for salaried employees

Job continuity proof, like an appointment letter from the current employer or an experience certificate from the previous employer.

For self-employed professionals:

Residence ownership proof, like maintenance bills, electricity bills, or property documents

Business existence proof, like shop establishment proof, a copy of tax registration, or a company registration certificate

Income proof, like the last six months' bank statements and ITR for the previous two consecutive years

Steps to Apply for a Personal Loan for Education at Hero FinCorp

The application and approval process for Personal Loans offered by leading NBFCs like Hero FinCorp is instant and hassle-free. Just download the Hero FinCorp loan app to apply for an online Personal Loan through a completely paperless process. Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the Personal Loan page and click Apply Now.

Step 2: Fill out an online application form.

Step 3: Submit the required documents.

Step 4: Receive approval with a loan offer.

Step 5: Review and accept the loan offer to get disbursal instantly.

Factors Affecting Eligibility for a Personal Loan for Education

When planning to apply for a Personal Loan, the following factors affect an applicant’s eligibility:

The higher the monthly income, the more loan amount you may obtain for education. However, the maximum loan amount depends on the lender’s policy.

The applicant’s credit score reflects their creditworthiness and risk level in borrowing.

Those with heavy existing debt may get their loan rejected or get a lower loan amount at higher interest rates.

Working for a reputable company with sufficient work experience increases loan eligibility significantly.

Owning a property rather than living in a rented property improves the chances of loan approval.

Important Guidelines to Apply for a Personal Loan

Understanding the lender's terms and conditions is necessary before signing the loan agreement. One should only apply after understanding crucial details like repayment period, additional charges, penalties, EMIs, etc. Comparing various loan offers is also essential to get the best loan deal. Here are a few important guidelines to apply for an online Personal Loan for education:

Always compare the loan terms and conditions for various loan offers.

Compare interest rates and negotiate to get the best deal.

Opt for the shortest possible loan tenure to save money on the interest outgo.

Avoid changing jobs just before applying for a loan to prove job stability.

Evaluate loan requirements carefully to decide upon an adequate loan amount.

Personal Loans for education are a great alternative to education loans. Moreover, they are collateral-free, paperless, and have straightforward eligibility criteria. Hero FinCorp offers instant Personal Loans for education up to Rs 3 Lakh in a 100% digital and paperless manner. Download the Hero FinCorp app to apply and obtain the desired loan amount instantly and fulfil your career dreams.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)