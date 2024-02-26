Left Menu

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Lamsal to attend economic dialogue in Pune

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal will visit India for the first time after assuming post to participate in the eighth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED 2024) in Pune.

Lamsal will participate in the inaugural session of the event on February 29, according to a Foreign Ministry press statement here. She will leave for Pune on Tuesday.

The Asia Economic Dialogue, an annual multilateral conference organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Pune International Centre on contemporary issues, will be held from February 29 to March 2.

Focused on the theme “Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux”, AED 2024 will be attended by a large number of speakers from different countries.

During her visit to India, Lamsal will hold a meeting with her Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra in New Delhi.

Lamsal assumed the office of Foreign Secretary in December 2023.

She will return to Kathmandu on March 1, wrapping up the four-day visit.

