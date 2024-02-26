Left Menu

Patients from Himachal to get cashless treatment at PGIMER-Chandigarh under HIMCARE scheme

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with PGIMER-Chandigarh to provide cashless treatment to patients under the HIMCARE scheme, it said on Monday.The initiative will benefit 4,000-5,000 patients from Himachal Pradesh annually. The beneficiary will only have to submit their HIMCARE cards at the PGIMER counter for cashless treatment, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:26 IST
Patients from Himachal to get cashless treatment at PGIMER-Chandigarh under HIMCARE scheme
The Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with PGIMER-Chandigarh to provide cashless treatment to patients under the HIMCARE scheme, it said on Monday.

The initiative will benefit 4,000-5,000 patients from Himachal Pradesh annually. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)-Chandigarh Medical Superintendent Prof Vipin Koushal and HP Swasthya Bima Yojana Society CEO Dr Ashwani Sharma.

HIMCARE is a scheme of the Himachal Pradesh government to provide free treatment to patients, along the lines of Ayushman Bharat.

Under the agreement, PGIMER and HIMCARE will work together to enhance the healthcare experience for patients by facilitating cashless treatment, the statement said.

Himachal Pradesh started the scheme on January 1, 2019, for providing cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year. On an average, 4,000 patients from Himachal Pradesh avail themselves of treatment every year under the scheme at the institute, PGIMER Deputy Director (Administration) Pankaj Rai said.

Earlier, the process to get reimbursement under HIMCARE was very cumbersome and time-consuming, he said.

Now, there will be no need to submit treatment estimate certificates or bills for reimbursement. The beneficiary will only have to submit their HIMCARE cards at the PGIMER counter for cashless treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

