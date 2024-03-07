Left Menu

Rajasthan govt working to expand, strengthen health services: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:55 IST
Rajasthan govt working to expand, strengthen health services: CM Bhajanlal Sharma
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BhajanlalBjp)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said his government is working to expand and strengthen health services in the state.

The government will get the work of all approved government medical colleges completed on priority to ensure people can access quality facilities in their own districts, he said while addressing virtually a foundation stone laying ceremony of a private medical college here.

During the tenure of the previous government, even after the approval of 15 medical colleges, the pace of work remained slow and the amount received from the Centre could not be fully utilised, the chief minister said, according to an official statement.

The Congress was in power in the state and was defeated by the BJP in the assembly elections last year. In order to realise the concept of ''Arogya Rajasthan'', the state government has included in its budget the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, Sharma said He said that after 2014, there have been revolutionary changes in the field of medical education in the country and the number of medical colleges has increased to 706.

Referring to the Centre's Swadesh Darshan and Prasad Yojana, Sharma at another event said the Rajasthan government has made a provision of Rs 300 crore in the coming year for the development works of 20 temples and places of worship in the state.

He said that the previous Congress government only believed in making announcements, it had no plan to implement these on the ground. But now tourism-related announcements will be completed soon, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

