Over 1,000 teachers recruited under govt programme will cease to work

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:44 IST
Over 1,000 teachers recruited by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government under its flagship programme Socio-economic Development Policy (SEDP) will cease to work after March, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said altogether 1,042 teachers were recruited under the SEDP programme which has now been abolished.

So, they will have to stop working from April, he said.

However, steps are being taken to recruit people on contractual or muster-roll basis to replace the SEDP teachers in order to solve the manpower crunch, he said.

These 1042 people are not regular teachers of government schools.

