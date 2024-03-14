Left Menu

Russian envoy hopeful of agreement with India for mutual recognition of academic degrees

Updated: 14-03-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:37 IST
Russian envoy hopeful of agreement with India for mutual recognition of academic degrees
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov on Thursday expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with India for mutual recognition of academic degrees, amid a growing number of Indian students pursuing professional degrees in his country.

Such a mutual recognition agreement will allow professionals like doctors to start practising here without the need for further courses. Russia has given more than 8,000 visas to Indian students, he said.

''We are optimistic about reaching an agreement with India that would ensure mutual recognition of our degrees,'' Alipov said on the day the Russian Embassy in New Delhi hosted the Indian participants of the World Youth Festival in Sochi.

Russia hosted the World Youth Festival in Sochi between March 1 and 7. It was attended by a 360-strong contingent from India.

''As many as 20,000 people from 190 countries participated in the festival. We are very happy that you also attended the festival. The 'Tiranga' (Indian flag) was one of the most recognisable symbols at the festival and the Indian delegation, to our delight, was one of the largest,'' Alipov told the gathering.

