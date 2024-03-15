Left Menu

Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:06 IST
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 12 student died on Thursday allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants on the balcony when the incident took place in the evening, officials said.

''The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area,'' a police spokesperson said.

When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot for inspection and further legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson added.

A senior officer told PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examinations in the school and had cleared it successfully.

''It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony,'' the officer said.

The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd-floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024