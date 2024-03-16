More than 8 lakh objections-suggestions received for 'sage soyare' notification: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said more than 8.4 lakh objections and suggestions were received for the notification on 'sage soyare' in connection with the Maratha quota and scrutiny of four lakh of these has been completed.

Speaking to reporters in the last cabinet meeting before Lok Sabha polls, he said the entire process of scrutinising these objections and suggestions on ''sage soyare'' (kin from family tree) will be completed in four months.

''The state government gave 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community in jobs and education and this was benefiting youth,'' the CM said.

Shinde said his government's focus in the last one-and-half years was farmers, labourers, women, youth and senior citizens.

''A decision has been taken to provide Rs 4,000 to give benefits to cotton and soybean growers. Approval has been given to provide Rs 5000 as ex gratia to old litterateurs and artists. Artificial intelligence will be used in the state police,'' the chief minister added.

