More than 8 lakh objections-suggestions received for 'sage soyare' notification: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that over 8.4 lakh objections and suggestions were received for the notification on 'sage soyare' related to the Maratha quota. So far, four lakh of these have been reviewed, with the rest to be completed in four months. The CM highlighted the government's efforts to provide a 10% quota to the Maratha community in jobs and education to benefit the youth. The government's focus has been on farmers, labourers, women, youth, and senior citizens, with initiatives like providing financial assistance to cotton and soybean growers, ex gratia to old litterateurs and artists, and implementing artificial intelligence in the state police force.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:03 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said more than 8.4 lakh objections and suggestions were received for the notification on 'sage soyare' in connection with the Maratha quota and scrutiny of four lakh of these has been completed.

Speaking to reporters in the last cabinet meeting before Lok Sabha polls, he said the entire process of scrutinising these objections and suggestions on ''sage soyare'' (kin from family tree) will be completed in four months.

''The state government gave 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community in jobs and education and this was benefiting youth,'' the CM said.

Shinde said his government's focus in the last one-and-half years was farmers, labourers, women, youth and senior citizens.

''A decision has been taken to provide Rs 4,000 to give benefits to cotton and soybean growers. Approval has been given to provide Rs 5000 as ex gratia to old litterateurs and artists. Artificial intelligence will be used in the state police,'' the chief minister added.

