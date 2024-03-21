Left Menu

Spirit of entrepreneurship should be spread all over country: CBIC Member

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:56 IST
Spirit of entrepreneurship should be spread all over country: CBIC Member
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The spirit of entrepreneurship should be spread all over the country and there is a need for a necessary support system in which the Central government is fully committed, said Shashank Priya, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) here on Thursday.

He said this while addressing the 11th Bihar Entrepreneurship Summit.

''There is a need for a necessary support system in which the Central government is fully committed'', he said.

The CBIC member also appreciated the work done by the Bihar Entrepreneur Association in the state.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to get their products patented, ''which is very beneficial for the development of them and their business, and the Government of India has made the process of getting it quite easy''.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar Entrepreneur Association, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also joined the event virtually.

''The US Ambassador to India in his virtual address thanked the Bihar Entrepreneurs Association for the commendable work it is doing in women's empowerment. He said that America is a friend of Bihar and will do everything possible to help the entrepreneurs here'', said the statement.

Pankaj Singh, President of Bihar Entrepreneurs Association said there is entrepreneurship in every field, and there is an opportunity for employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024