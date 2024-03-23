Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly speaker encourages girl students to achieve their goals

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani urged girl students to work hard and continue progressing. He honored 20 students with shields from an essay competition. Devnani encouraged students to stay informed about current events and pursue their goals. The competition focused on women's role in democracy, organized on International Women's Day.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani appealed to girl students on Saturday to work hard and keep moving forward.

The speaker honoured 20 girl students selected from an essay competition organised in the Assembly building recently by presenting them with shields.

He said the students should be aware of what is happening in the country and the world and encouraged them to study to achieve their goals.

Devnani took information about their education, sports and other activities.

He asked the students what they want to become in the future and about the efforts they are making to achieve their goals. He also asked them to read the biographies of great men and implement their ideals in their lives.

The essay competition was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 on the instructions of Devnani.

Government school students from Classes 9 to 12 participated in the competition organised on the topic of ''Contribution of women representatives in strengthening democracy''.

