Cong releases list of 18 candidates for Sikkim Assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday declared its list of 18 candidates for the Sikkim assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Gopal Chettri from Chujachen.

Sikkim has 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. Polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

The Congress named 18 candidates, including Snumit Targain from the Gangtok-BL seat, Aita Tamang from Upper Burtuk, Mangal Subba from Yangthang, Karma Tashi Bhutia from Shayri-BL and Sandup Lepcha from Tumen Lengi- BL.

The last date for filing nominations for the Sikkim Assembly polls is March 27, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28 and the withdrawal of nominations has been scheduled for March 30.

Counting of votes for the 32 assembly seats will be held on June 2 and for the lone Lok Sabha seat on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)