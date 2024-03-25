Bihar govt declares paid holiday on voting days during LS polls
The Bihar government has declared a paid holiday on voting days during the Lok Sabha polls for employees of public and private institutions, officials said Monday.
The Bihar government has declared a paid holiday on voting days during the Lok Sabha polls for employees of public and private institutions, officials said Monday. Voting for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The bypoll to the Agiaon (Bhojpur) assembly constituency will also be held on June 1.
According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), there will be a holiday in the offices and work places in all those Lok Sabha constituencies, which will go to polls on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
As per Section 135 'B' of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there is a provision for granting paid leave to employees on the day of voting, it said.
