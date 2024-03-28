New Zealand names members to central bank's monetary policy committee
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-03-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 08:20 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The New Zealand government said on Thursday it had appointed economist Carl Hansen and professor Prasanna Gai to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy committee.
Hansen, the executive director of Capital Strategic Advisors, will replace Peter Harris, while Gai, professor of macroeconomics at the University of Auckland, will replace Caroline Saunders who is retiring at the end of June.
Hansen has been appointed for a three-year term and Gai for four years, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024
China's regulator says it wants 'virtuous cycle' between finance and real estate
IMF to arrive in Pakistan for bailout review, says finance ministry
DLF sells 4.67 acre land in Chennai for Rs 735 cr to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr from rights issue