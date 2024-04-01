IPL SCOREBARD: MI vs RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Samson b Nandre Burger 16 Rohit Sharma c Samson b Boult 0 Naman Dhir lbw b Boult 0 Dewald Brevis c Nandre Burger b Boult 0 Tilak Varma c Ashwin b Chahal 32 Hardik Pandya c Rovman Powell b Chahal 34 Piyush Chawla c Hetmyer b Avesh Khan 3 Tim David c Boult b Burger 17 Gerald Coetzee c Hetmyer b Chahal 4 Jasprit Bumrah not out 8 Akash Madhwal not out 4 Extras: (b-1, lb-2, w-4) 7 Total: 125/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 14-3, 20-4, 76-5, 83-6, 95-7, 111-8, 114-9 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-22-3, Nandre Burger 4-0-32-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-11-3, R Ashwin 4-0-27-0.

