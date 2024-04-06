Left Menu

47 students from BMCRI hospitalised following complaints of loose stools, dehydration

As many as 47 students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute BMCRI here have been hospitalised after they complained of loose stools and dehydration, officials said on Saturday.According to Ramesh Krishna, Dean and Director of BMCRI, 47 students from the Institutes girls hostel were admitted to Victoria Hospital on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2024 10:43 IST
As many as 47 students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) here have been hospitalised after they complained of loose stools and dehydration, officials said on Saturday.

According to Ramesh Krishna, Dean and Director of BMCRI, 47 students from the Institute's girls hostel were admitted to Victoria Hospital on Friday. Out of these, 28 are in Trauma Care Centre, 13 are in H Block and three are in ICU for observation. All of them suffered from loose stools and dehydration. They have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis.

''Investigations have been sent and antibiotics & IV fluids are being administered. We are awaiting the reports,'' he stated. A doctor from Victoria Hospital said, ''All students are stable now. They have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Though there is a suspicion of cholera, we are waiting for reports for clarity. Reports are expected soon.'' Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department had on Friday said six confirmed cases of cholera have been reported in the state so far this year of which five were reported in March.

Amid reports that extreme heat compounded with the water crisis has led to a scare of a cholera outbreak, the department however clarified that all these cases are "sporadic" and that there was no outbreak.

