Fire breaks out at NTPC's Kanhia power plant

A fire broke out at NTPCs Kaniha plant in Odishas Angul district on Saturday, fire service officials said.The fire broke out at 8.10 am in the coal transporting conveyor belt of the plant in the Talcher area of the district, they said.There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at NTPC's Kaniha plant in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday, fire service officials said.

The fire broke out at 8.10 am in the coal transporting conveyor belt of the plant in the Talcher area of the district, they said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said. The NTPC in a statement said that the fire call was quickly responded to by the CISF fire wing and plant disaster team. The fire has been doused fully and there was no report of any injury, it said. ''No person has received any injury apart from minor first aid to one CISF personnel during fire fighting,'' the NTPC statement said, adding that ''As a precautionary measure, Unit-3 of 500 MW was taken under shutdown for a brief time to contain the fire. However, the same will be brought to on bar shortly. All other units are normal.'' The cause of the fire and damage is being assessed, an NTPC official said, adding that necessary repair work will be started soon. The NTPC appreciated timely help from all quarters of the state and district like the police and fire department. The fire services officials said that a portion of the conveyor belt was damaged in the fire. Two fire tenders were engaged to extinguish the blaze.

