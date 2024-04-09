AAP MLAs to take Mann govt's report card to voters, will also apprise how Kejriwal kept in jail in 'fake' case

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs and leaders and asked them to highlight the state government's report card to voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The senior AAP leaders also asked the party legislators to apprise people of the ''undeclared emergency'' and alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI by the BJP-led government against the rival political leaders.

The meeting was called to discuss the polls strategy in view of the Lok Sabha polls with the ruling party in Punjab aiming to win all 13 parliamentary seats.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

Before the meeting, AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with his wife met Chief Minister Mann and his wife. They also blessed their newborn baby girl.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Mann, Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak shared their ''mantra'' with the party MLAs and leaders for winning all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Cheema said that all senior party leaders asked them to take the state government's policies and ''achievements'' door to door.

He also said that people will also be told how the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing the CBI and the ED, and how it has imposed an ''undeclared emergency''. During the poll campaign, the AAP MLAs will also tell people how party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had been kept in jail in a ''fake case''. Cheema said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being sent every day against the leaders of the opposition party.

''We will take all these things to the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab have always opposed those who betrayed the state,'' he said.

Cheema lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre and Haryana for ''using force'' against Punjab farmers who were heading towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a law on MSP.

On the state government's works, the minister said the Mann government has fulfilled the ''guarantee'' of 300 units of free electricity and added more than 90 per cent of households were getting zero electricity bills.

''We are building Schools of Eminence and 'aam aadmi clinics'. Our children are getting free world class education and everyone has access to free health facilities at mohalla clinics,'' said Cheema.

He said the Mann government bought a private thermal power plant.

''In just two years, we shut 14 toll plazas, thereby reducing the financial burden on common people. We have given more than 43,000 jobs to the youth of Punjab on the basis of merit. Our government regularised 13,000 temporary teachers,'' said Cheema.

''This is the report card of the AAP government which will be taken to people,'' he added.

