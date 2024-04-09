Left Menu

Flexibility and innovation necessary to navigate career path ahead, says Sanyal

Technology may wipe out the sector you started in, he said.The economist advised striking a balance between persistence and strategic flexibility, encouraging individuals to consider multiple career trajectories while staying focused on long-term objectives.In an example of out-of-the-box thinking, Sanyal cited Indias unconventional approach to hosting the G20 summit.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:45 IST
Flexibility and innovation necessary to navigate career path ahead, says Sanyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Economist noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Tuesday emphasised the need for flexibility and innovative thinking during career planning. The member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister was addressing the 21st medal award function of the Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) graduates. Adaptability is important in navigating the ever-changing landscape of professions in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), he said.

''Flexibility is key,'' remarked Sanyal, drawing from his own extensive career experiences. He highlighted the significance of exploring diverse career avenues and remaining open to emerging technologies and interests.

He stated that after spending two decades in financial markets, establishing himself as an economist and urban theorist, while also pursuing writing, he later transitioned into policymaking.

''Many of you will find a career that you find interesting over time... Things will change, and your interests will change. Technology may wipe out the sector you started in,'' he said.

The economist advised striking a balance between persistence and strategic flexibility, encouraging individuals to consider multiple career trajectories while staying focused on long-term objectives.

In an example of out-of-the-box thinking, Sanyal cited India's unconventional approach to hosting the G20 summit. By organizing the event across numerous locations, including remote areas, the country demonstrated a remarkable departure from traditional summit norms. Meanwhile, the AIMK launched a book on G-20 India's presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024