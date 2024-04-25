Headline: Empowering Professionals with In-Demand Skills: Oxford University Press and NSE Academy Join Forces to Offer Certificate Courses
OUP and NSE Academy have partnered to offer certificate courses on professional skills like design thinking, problem-solving, and storytelling through the NSE Knowledge Hub. These short, self-paced courses will be co-certified by both organizations. The collaboration aims to enhance professional skills and meet the changing demands of the job market. OUP's experience in content creation and NSE Academy's focus on skills training will provide learners with access to high-quality courses tailored to industry requirements.
- Country:
- India
The Oxford University Press and the NSE Academy Limited have signed an agreement to offer joint certificate courses on in-demand professional skills for professionals and students.
According to officials, short courses of the Oxford University Press (OUP) on key professional skills such as design thinking, negotiation, problem-solving, creative thinking and storytelling, among others, will be offered through the NSE Knowledge Hub, an AI-powered learning experience platform.
''As a pioneer in higher education and academic publishing, OUP has played a pivotal role in furnishing top-tier content to learners across pivotal disciplines, including engineering, computer science, business, economics and beyond,'' said OUP India Managing Director Sumanta Datta.
''Our alliance with NSE Academy stands poised to enrich skill seekers and learners, facilitating their engagement with contemporary courses tailored to meet the dynamic requisites of the job market. Moreover, this collaboration underscores our commitment to furthering the government's Skill India initiative,'' Datta added.
The NSE Academy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
OUP and the NSE Academy will co-certify candidates who complete these short-duration, self-paced courses.
''We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OUP to enhance professional skills education and empower individuals with the knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic workplace. Corporates will be able to deploy these future-ready skills courses to support the diverse learning and development needs of their workforce,'' said NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)