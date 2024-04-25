Indian Historical Records Commission Adopts New Logo and Motto

The Indian Historical Record Commission has adopted a new logo and motto to visually communicate the ''unique identity'' and ethos it represents, officials on Thursday said.

The new logo has been selected by the government through an online competition hosted on MyGov portal from May 12 to June 12 last year, they said.

The entry for logo and motto submitted by Shaurya Pratap Singh (Delhi) was selected for logo as well as motto of the IHRC, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

''In order to visually communicate the unique identity of IHRC and the ethos that it represents, an online competition was launched in 2023 on MyGov portal to invite the designs for logo and motto, and in response a total 436 entries were received,'' the statement said.

The chosen logo signifies the theme and uniqueness of IHRC entirely, it said.

''The pages in the shape of lotus petals represent IHRC as the resilient nodal institution for maintaining historical records. The Sarnath pillar in the middle represents India's glorious past. Brown as the colour theme reinforces the organisation's mission of preserving, studying and honouring India's historical records,'' the statement said.

The ministry also shared an image of the winning logo along with the statement.

Set up in 1919, the Historical Record Commission (IHRC), an apex advisory body on archival matters, acts as an all-India forum of creators, custodians and users of records to advise the government of India on the management of records and their use for historical research.

The National Archives of India in New Delhi is the Secretariat of Indian Historical Records Committee (late re-designated Indian Historical Records Commission).

The IHRC is headed by the Union Minister of Culture.

The motto (in the logo) in Sanskrit translates as ''Where history is preserved for the future.'' The motto holds great significance for the IHRC and its work, the statement said.

The IHRC plays a vital role in identifying, collecting, cataloguing and maintaining historical documents, manuscripts other sources of historical information. ''By doing so the Commission ensures that valuable historical knowledge is conserved for future generations. The motto, therefore, reflects the Commission's commitment to ensuring the safeguarding of historical documents and making these accessible for the benefit of present and future generations,'' the statement said.

The winning entry will be awarded a prize money of Rs 50,000 while consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each will be given to four shortlisted entries for logo and motto respectively, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)